HDFC declines 2% on home loan rate cut, NCDs issuance report

Share price of leading mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) fell 2 percent intraday on April 22 after it slashed its lending rate by 15 basis points amid a gradual decline in the cost of borrowing across the system.

The move comes after a few lenders, including the country's biggest lender State Bank of India, trimmed their lending rate.

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 15 basis points (bps), with effect from April 22, 2020," the company said in a statement. The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it said.

New rates will now range between 8.05-8.85 per cent. Rates across the banking system have headed south in the last few months, as the RBI and the government work in tandem to propel the slowing economy. The RBI last month cut the policy rate by 75 basis points to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a separate development, HDFC said it will be issuing secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for Rs 1,250 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,750 crore on private placement. The issue opens on April 23, 2020 and closes on the same day.

The purpose is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the company, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock shed 33 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 1,634.10, down Rs 35.20, or 2.11 percent at 09:41 hours.