HDFC rises 3% after China's central bank buys stake

The share price housing finance lender HDFC rose over 3 percent in the early trade on April 13 after China's central bank bought over 1 percent stake in the company.

China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), has bought a 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major HDFC Ltd on behalf of the Chinese sovereign wealth fund SAFE.

The transaction is not for the Chinese Central bank itself, said HDFC Chairman, Deepak Parekh, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, Government of Singapore and People's Bank of China featured among the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that held significant size of shares in HDFC during the January-March quarter of financial year 2019-20.

The shareholding pattern data for the March quarter, released by HDFC on April 11, showed FPIs held 70.88 percent shares of the public shareholding segment of the company.

Similarly, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has also picked up a 0.7 percent stake in HDFC on behalf of Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Parekh said. SAMA’s name isn’t reflected in the names of major shareholders as the holding in the company is less than one percent.

At 09:23 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,726.15, up Rs 24.20, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.