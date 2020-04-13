App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC rises 3% after China's central bank buys stake

China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), has bought a 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major HDFC Ltd on behalf of the Chinese sovereign wealth fund SAFE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price housing finance lender HDFC  rose over 3 percent in the early trade on April 13 after China's central bank bought over 1 percent stake in the company.

China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), has bought a 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major HDFC Ltd on behalf of the Chinese sovereign wealth fund SAFE.

The transaction is not for the Chinese Central bank itself, said HDFC Chairman, Deepak Parekh, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

Close

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, Government of Singapore and People's Bank of China featured among the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that held significant size of shares in HDFC during the January-March quarter of financial year 2019-20.

related news

Also Read - Government of Singapore, People's Bank of China feature among HDFC shareholders in March quarter

The shareholding pattern data for the March quarter, released by HDFC on April 11, showed FPIs held 70.88 percent shares of the public shareholding segment of the company.

Similarly, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has also picked up a 0.7 percent stake in HDFC on behalf of Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Parekh said.  SAMA’s name isn’t reflected in the names of major shareholders as the holding in the company is less than one percent.

At 09:23 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,726.15, up Rs 24.20, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.