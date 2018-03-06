App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC rises 1% on issue of 1.03 crore shares under QIP

The company in its meeting held on March 5 has approved the closure of QIP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) rose 1.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company approved the issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

The company in its meeting held on March 5 has approved the closure of QIP.

copy-buzzing-stock

The board has approved the issue of 1,03,89,041 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,825 per share, which is marginally higher than the issue price determined as per the SEBI regulations, to be allotted to eligible qualifies institutional buyers in the QIP.

At 11:10 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,809.30, up Rs 18.80, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC