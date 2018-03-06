HDFC rises 1% on issue of 1.03 crore shares under QIP

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) rose 1.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company approved the issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

The company in its meeting held on March 5 has approved the closure of QIP.

The board has approved the issue of 1,03,89,041 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,825 per share, which is marginally higher than the issue price determined as per the SEBI regulations, to be allotted to eligible qualifies institutional buyers in the QIP.

At 11:10 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,809.30, up Rs 18.80, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil