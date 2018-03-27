App
Mar 27, 2018 08:56 AM IST

HDFC Mutual FUND buys 50,000 shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics

HDFC Mutual FUND-Small Cap Fund bought 50,000 shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics.

On March 26, 2018 HDFC Mutual FUND-Small Cap Fund bought 50,000 shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics at Rs 1,150 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.13 percent or Rs 1.45 at Rs 1,155.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,425 and 52-week low Rs 490 on 19 February, 2018 and 29 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.94 percent below its 52-week high and 135.72 percent above its 52-week low.

