Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 10:08 AM IST

HDFC Life share price jumps 3% after HDFC sells 2.6 crore shares

Standard Life has launched a fresh $260-million block deal to sell around 2 percent stake in HDFC Life Insurance, sources have said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price gained 3 percent in the morning trade on June 4, a day after Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) offloaded 1.28 percent equity stake in its subsidiary.

The stock, which has added around 9 percent in the last 15 days, was quoting at Rs 516.50, up Rs 15.10, or 3.01 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 525.00 and an intraday low of Rs 513.25.

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE, with 40,84,337 shares being traded. It was trading with volumes of 40,173,424 shares, compared to its five-day average of 5,851,876 shares, an increase of 586.51 percent.

Close

The corporation sold 2.6 crore equity shares (1.28 percent of total paid-up equity of HDFC Life) at Rs 490.22 per share, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE. The deal was worth Rs 1,274.57 crore, while HDFC Life's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,01,241.34 crore.

Standard Life has launched a fresh $260-million block deal to sell around 2 percent stake in HDFC Life Insurance, people familiar with the matter said.

Shares of HDFC were down 2 percent after offloading stake in HDFC Life. Jefferies, however, has a buy call on HDFC with the target raised to Rs 2,110 from Rs 2,000 per share, CNBC-TV18 said.

The brokerage is of the view that steady exit from lockdown should support the business of lenders, adding that portfolio acquisitions could lend upside to earnings and support re-rating. The stock remains among Jefferies top pick for the sector.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:08 am

