HDFC Life Insurance shares hit 52-week high on fundraising plan

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 775.65 rising percent intraday on September 2 after the company said its board is going to consider fundraising on September 3.

"A meeting of the board of directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company is proposed to be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, to consider the issue of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential allotment," the company said in a release.

It is subject to such approvals as may be required under applicable law, and to consider convening of a meeting of the shareholders of the company to obtain approval for such issue, if required, it added.

At 13:25 hrs, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited was quoting at Rs 760.60, up Rs 41.10, or 5.71 percent on the BSE.