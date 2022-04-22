HDFC Life Insurance falls as board to consider fundraising, dividend

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price fell more than two percent intraday on April 22 after a release said the board is going to consider fundraising and dividend in a meeting.

The board meeting of HDFC Life Insurance Company is scheduled for April 26.

At the meeting, the board will consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March, and recommend final dividend, if any, for FY22, the company said in its release.

The board will also consider raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures to strengthen cash reserves after cash payout as part-consideration for acquisition of Exide Life Insurance Company, the release added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 11:48 hrs HDFC Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 558.15, down Rs 11.90 or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 775.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 497.30 on 2 September 2021 and 8 March 2022 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.04 percent below its 52-week high and 12.24 percent above its 52-week low.