you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC gains as Kotak upgrades rating, raises target price

According to broking house, the company will be a key beneficiary of consolidation in the NBFC sector

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price rose 1 percent intraday on December 10 after broking house Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock and also raised the target price.

Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded the stock to buy rating from add and also raised its target price to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,400 per share.

According to the broking house, the company will be a key beneficiary of consolidation in the NBFC sector.

Decline in funding costs improved its ability to compete with banks in retail business and it is a best placed to capture growth in developer loans whenever cycle turns, it added.

related news

At 09:46 hrs, Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,327.50, up Rs 16.90, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,357.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,821.55 on 18 July, 2019 and 27 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.25 percent below its 52-week high and 27.78 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 10:11 am

