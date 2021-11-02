HDFC: Buy, sell or hold? What should investors do after Q2 results?

live bse live

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price rose a percent in the early trade on November 2 after the company reported the September quarter numbers.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on November 1 reported a 31.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 3,780.5 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Profit in the corresponding quarter of previous year stood at Rs 2,870.1 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 12.7 percent to Rs 4,108.5 crore compared to year-ago period.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post September quarter earnings:

Credit Suisse

Research house has kept outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,200 after a steady quarter and growth is picking up.

The company still provides good exposure to a recovery in the real estate segment and remains largely retail driven. With the growth improving, it increased EPS by 1-2 percent.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has kept an overweight call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 3,340.

The individual disbursement & AUM momentum is strong, while non-individual loans also expanded QoQ.

The stage 2 & 3 loans declined QoQ and provisioning coverage was stable.

The research house has trimmed forecasts but lift target due to higher subsidiary valuations

Macquarie

Broking house has maintained an outperform call with a target at Rs 2,960 as the asset quality position remains very strong, with gross NPA at 2 percent, one of the lowest in the industry.

The loan growth is picking up and non-individual book growth to improve further.

Jefferies

Research firm has kept a buy rating and raised target to Rs 3,480.

The firm is seeing strong growth in housing loan disbursement leveraging demand. The stage-3 loans fall a bit to 2.5%, while high buffer provisions at 1.3% will help to bring down credit costs.

CLSA

CLSA has downgraded to outperform with a target at Rs 3,250 as it sees its valuation at close to fair levels.

The company posted strong growth but best of margin behind its expectation.

It expects 15-16 percent NII/PPoP growth over FY21-24 versus 8% over FY15-20.

At 09:17 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,915.05, up Rs 26.45, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.