HDFC Bank slips 3% as RBI restricts buying shares by FIIs

Shares of HDFC Bank fell 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India barred buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in shares of the country's second largest private sector lender.

Stakes held by overseas investors, including FIIs, non-resident Indians (NRIs), persons of Indian origin (PIOs), foreign direct investment and global depository receipts, in HDFC Bank have crossed the ceiling of 49 percent of its paid-up capital, the RBI said in a release.

No further purchases of the bank's shares will be allowed through the stock exchanges on behalf of overseas investors, it said.

FIIs, NRIs and PIOs are allowed to invest in the primary and secondary capital markets through the portfolio investment scheme, under which they can acquire shares and debentures of Indian companies through the stock exchanges.

The RBI monitors the ceilings on FII/NRI/PIO investments in Indian companies on a daily basis.

For effective monitoring of foreign investment ceilings, the RBI has fixed cut-off points that are two percentage points lower than the actual limits.

Meanwhile, the reports suggest that the result of this RBI bar on further FII investment in HDFC Bank would ensure there is unavailability of headroom for FIIs to invest in the company. Moreover, it is also likely HDFC Bank will be dropped from the MSCI Indices, like Axis Bank which was dropped earlier this year, when its foreign holding limit hit the 49 percent mark on August 14, reports CNBC-TV18.

At 09:27 hours IST, the stock was trading at Rs 663.50, down 2.81 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

