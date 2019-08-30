App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank shares gain on plans to exit GSTN

GSTN is a non‐profit organization for facilitating the collection of Goods & Services Tax (GST).

Share price of HDFC Bank rose more than 1 percent intraday on August 30 as the company plans to sell its entire stake in software company Goods & Services Tax Network.

The company has agreed to sell its entire stake of 10 percent in the equity share capital of Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) consisting of 10,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, for a total consideration of Rs 1 crore to various State Governments and Union Territories, as per a company release.

The bank’s promoter Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is also a shareholder in GSTN.



At 0939 hrs, HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 2,253.50, up Rs 25.90, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:55 am

