Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank share price rises as Citi maintains buy, target at Rs 1,600

The corporate segment seeing steady growth driven by market share gains, says Citi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Bank share price rose 1 percent in the morning trade on March 5 after research house Citi maintained a "buy" call, with a target at Rs 1,600 per share.

The market-share gain was likely to drive growth, while asset quality was stable, Citi said, adding the private lender expected growth in unsecured retail and SME to continue.

The corporate segment was seeing steady growth, driven by market share gains, it added.

Close
The bank's board had reconstituted the search committee for finding a successor to managing director and chief executive Aditya Puri.

The panel was reconstituted after Keki Mistry left the board on completing eight years as the director. Renu Karnad has been named the additional non-executive director of the board.


Puri shall continue to act as the adviser to the search committee.At 0920 hours, HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,157.50, up Rs 8.55, or 0.74 percent, on the BSE.



First Published on Mar 5, 2020 09:51 am

