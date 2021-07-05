MARKET NEWS

HDFC Bank share price rises 1% on reporting better Q1 operating performance

July 05, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
 
 
HDFC Bank share price rose 1 percent intraday on July 5 after the company reported better operating performance in the quarter ended June 2021.

HDFC Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,475 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 14.4 percent over Rs 10,033 billion as of June 30, 2020 and a growth of around 1.3 percent over Rs 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021.

The bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,460 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 13.2 percent over Rs 11,894 billion as of June 30, 2020 and a growth of around 0.8% over Rs 13,351 billion as of March 31, 2021.

In the retail segment, its deposits grew by around 16.5 percent over June 30, 2020 and around 3.5 percent over March 31, 2021, while wholesale deposits remained stable as compared to June 30, 2020, and were lower by around 10 percent as compared to March 31, 2021.

The bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,120 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 28.2% over Rs 4,774 billion as of June 30, 2020 and degrew by around 0.6% over Rs 6,157 billion as of March 31, 2021.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 45 percent as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 40.1 percent in the year-ago period and 46.1 percent in the previous quarter.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 54.89 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

At 1014 hours, HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,497.60, up Rs 16.95, or 1.14 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,650 on February 24, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 994 on August 3, 2020. It is trading 9.35 percent below its 52-week high and 50.47 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Jul 5, 2021 10:33 am

