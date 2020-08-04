172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hdfc-bank-share-price-gains-nearly-5-on-approval-of-new-ceo-5642431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank share price gains nearly 6% on approval of new CEO

Jagdishan will replace outgoing CEO Aditya Puri, whose term ends on October 26.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender HDFC Bank's share price rose nearly 6 percent intraday on August 4 on report of RBI approving new CEO.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of 3  years w.e.f. his date of  taking charge, i.e. October 27, 2020, as per company release.

Currently he is the Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate

Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility & the Strategic Change Agent of the bank.

Close

A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be convened in due course to approve the appointment of Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, in place of Mr. Aditya Puri, who is due to retire as Managing Director of the Bank on October 26, 2020.

related news

At 11:54 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,043.95, up Rs 42.00, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,304.10 and 52-week low Rs 738.90 on 19 December, 2019 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.95 percent below its 52-week high and 41.28 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 49.81 per share. (Jun, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.72.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 311.44 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.31. The dividend yield of the company was 0.24 percent.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.