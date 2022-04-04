HDFC Bank rises 14% on merger with HDFC and better March quarter numbers

HDFC Bank share price rose 14 percent intraday on April 4 on announcement of a merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and better numbers for the quarter and year ended March.

HDFC has approved a scheme for amalgamation of wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings into HDFC and merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

The scheme is subject to requisite approvals, said HDFC.

The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank shall be 42 shares (credited as fully paid up) of HDFC Bank for every 25 fully paid up equity shares of HDFC, it added.

The bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 13,69,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, a growth of 20.9% from a year ago and 8.6% from a quarter ago, HDFC Bank said in its release.

The deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 15,59,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, a growth of 16.8% from a year ago and around 7.8% from a quarter ago.

Retail deposits grew 18.5% over March 31, 2021 and around 6% over December 31, 2021 and wholesale deposits grew around 10% over March 31, 2021 and around 17% over December 31, 2021.

The bank added 563 branches during the quarter in review, bringing the branch network to 6,342 branches, it said.

The bank’s CASA (current account and saving account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 7,51,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 22% from a year ago and 10.2% from a quarter ago.

The CASA ratio stood at around 48% as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 46.1% a year ago and 47.1% a quarter ago, the bank added.

Check out what brokerages have to say:

Morgan Stanley

Research firm has kept overweight call on HDFC Bank with a target at Rs 1,800 per share.

The initial update points to very strong growth in loans and retail deposits and we see continued market share gains, said Morgan Stanley.

Loan growth was strong in retail and commercial segment, while big surprise was seen in corporate banking relative to our estimates, it added.

Citi

The brokerage house has maintained a buy rating on HDFC Bank with a target at Rs 2,000 per share.

The bank has reported loan growth of 21% year on year and retail deposit growth is healthy.

Motilal Oswal

HDFC Bank reported robust loan growth, led by a healthy revival in retail loans. The commercial banking and corporate segment too saw strong traction, which will likely support growth in PPOP (pre-provision operating profit).

We expect the margin trajectory to recover gradually over FY23, while the uptick in retail loan growth and unsecured products will be supportive of fee income.

Trend in retail deposit too remains healthy, with the bank witnessing a sequential improvement in its CASA ratio to 48%.

We maintain our buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,000 per share (premised on 3.4x FY24E ABV for the core bank and Rs 127 from its subsidiaries).

At 12:55 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,626.65, up Rs 120.35, or 7.99 percent and Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,626.75, up Rs 175.80, or 7.17 percent on the BSE.