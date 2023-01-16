 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank reports 20% surge in Q3 bottomline: What should you do now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

HDFC Bank's standalone net profit was at Rs 12,259.5 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent from the same quarter of the corresponding year.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank share price will react in early trade on January 16 after the lender came up with its December quarter earnings last week.

HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.

HDFC Bank's consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore a year back. Its standalone net profit came in at Rs 12,259.5 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings:

Motilal Oswal