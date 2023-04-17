 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HDFC Bank Q4 profit rises 21%, here's what brokerages have to say about the stock

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

HDFC Q4 Result: While most broking houses have reiterated their "buy" rating on the stock, there are some concerns about limited EPS growth, flat NIM and higher operating expenses

Net interest income grew by 23.7 percent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 18,872 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,715.85 in the opening trade, however, erased the gains and was trading at Rs 1,669, down Rs 24.30, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

The private lender has reported 21 percent year on year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 12,594.5 crore.

HDFC Bank posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue at Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 23.7 percent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 18,872 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing on April 15.