HDFC Bank falls 2% on reports of stake sale by KKR & Co

Shares of HDFC Bank fell nearly 2 percent intraday on April 10 on reports of private equity giant KKR & Co offloading 0.42 percent stake in the private lender.
According to a report in The Economic Times, KKR will sell 1.14 crore shares of India's second largest private bank through a block deal.
Reports further suggest that the offer price will be at around 3 percent discount to April 9 closing price of Rs 2,287.25n which would fetch around Rs 2,614 crore to KKR.
At 1222 hours, HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 2252.95, down 1.62 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 12:35 pm