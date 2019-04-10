HDFC Bank falls 2% on reports of stake sale by KKR & Co

Shares of HDFC Bank fell nearly 2 percent intraday on April 10 on reports of private equity giant KKR & Co offloading 0.42 percent stake in the private lender.

According to a report in The Economic Times, KKR will sell 1.14 crore shares of India's second largest private bank through a block deal.

Reports further suggest that the offer price will be at around 3 percent discount to April 9 closing price of Rs 2,287.25n which would fetch around Rs 2,614 crore to KKR.

At 1222 hours, HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 2252.95, down 1.62 percent on the BSE.