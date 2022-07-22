English
    HDFC AMC shares decline 3% after CIO Prashant Jain steps down

    Jain is likely to start his own venture, in line with what many successful fund managers have done in the past

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    Prashant Jain, ED & CIO, HDFC Mutual Fund

    Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) declined nearly 3 percent after reports emerged that Prashant Jain has stepped down as the chief investment officer of the company.

    The stock traded down 2.61 percent at Rs 1,875 as of 1044 am on July 22. The counter is down 24 percent in the current calendar year, amid broader selling in the market. The fall has come at a time when mutual fund flows have been strong.

    Jain, who is one of India’s longest-serving mutual-fund managers and the only one to have managed a mutual fund scheme since inception for 28 years, has resigned, Moneycontrol reported earlier.

    Jain is likely to start his own venture in line with what many successful fund managers have done in the recent past. It is not yet clear who will replace Jain at HDFC Mutual Fund.

    In 2020, Navneet Munot, who headed the investment team at SBI Mutual Fund, joined HDFC AMC as its chief executive officer.

    At the mutual fund, he was responsible for overseeing total assets under management of Rs 4.12 lakh crore as on June 30 and directly managing over Rs 1 lakh crore under four predominantly equity schemes.

    The company is also scheduled to announce its June quarter earnings later in the day on July 22.
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:16 am
