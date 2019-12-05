HDFC AMC promoter to sell additional stake via OFS; share price falls 4%

HDFC Asset Management Company share price declined 4.7 percent intraday on December 5 after the company said it will use a greenshoe option for sale of additional 0.86 percent stake via offer for sale (OFS).

The two-day offer for sale issue has opened for subscription on December 4 only for non-retail investors and today, it will remain open for retail investors as well.

The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 3,170, a discount of 7.88 percent to Tuesday's closing price.

Standard Life Investments, the promoter of the company, told exchanges that it has proposed to sell up to 47,50,000 equity shares through offer for sale (representing 2.23 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital) of HDFC Asset Management Company, with an option to additionally sell up to 38,50,000 equity shares (representing 1.81 percent).

The company informed stock exchanges about the intention to exercise the oversubscription option in the offer to the extent of 18,35,509 equity shares (representing 0.86 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) in addition to 47,50,000 equity shares.

The sell of shares by Standard Life is to achieve the minimum public shareholding norms in HDFC AMC.