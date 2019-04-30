HCL Technologies touches 52-week high as co partners with Cherwell Software

Share price of HCL Technologies touched 52-week high of Rs 1,171.95, rising 3 percent intraday Tuesday after company entered into a partnership with Cherwell Software.

HCL Technologies and Cherwell Software, LLC announced a product platform that layers the DRYiCE GBP (Gold Blue Print for Service Management) on the Cherwell Service Management platform, company said in BSE release.

HCL Technologies’ process simplifies IT service design and management for customers, while Cherwell’s low-code platform offers the easy customization of new IT services and the extension of digital services beyond IT, company added.

Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO-IT Services at HCL Technologies said, “We are pleased to offer Cherwell’s advanced service management platform for delivery within our industry leading ITSM process ecosystem with DRYiCE GBP and also provide our customers with rapid flexibility and choice to deploy the product on a codeless platform."

At 11:22 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,168.90, up Rs 31.10, or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

