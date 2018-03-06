HCL Technologies rises 2% on partnership with Norway based company Statkraft

Shares of HCL Technologies rose more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday as the company signed deal with Statkraft.

The company has signed a significant IT deal with the Norway based global energy company Statkraft, which is Europe's leading generator of renewable energy and Norway's largest.

Statkraft produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.

With this partnership the company will enable Statkraft to adopt market standard IT services globally in 18 countries, based on the principles of flexibility, automation and innovation.

By partnering with HCL, Statkraft will be able to focus on its core business and further develop its leading position in the fast-changing and growing energy market by implementing a modern, flexible, scalable infrastructure platform.

Pankaj Tagra, EVP, Nordic & DACH Business Head at HCL Technologies said, “Statkraft is one of the leading players in the fast-growing renewable energy sector and this contract is a fantastic endorsement of HCL’s next generation IT capabilities and global service delivery model.

At 15:07 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 928, down Rs 4.10, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil