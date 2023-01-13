 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HCL Technologies' Q3 results beat estimates; what should investors do now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

HCL Technologies' consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.61 percent to Rs 26,700 crore against Rs 22,321 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

HCL Technologies on January 12 reported a 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 4,096 crore as against Rs 3,442 crore a year back

HCL Technologies' share price will remain in focus on January 13 as the company posted a better-than-expected result for the third quarter ended December 2022.

HCL Technologies on January 12 reported a 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 4,096 crore as against Rs 3,442 crore a year back.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.61 percent to Rs 26,700 crore against Rs 22,321 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue was expected to come in Rs 26,026 crore, up 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.

Revenue in terms of constant currency was up 5 percent sequentially and 13.1 percent YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog