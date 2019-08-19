HCL Technologies gains on signing MoU with MADC

Shares of HCL Technologies gained more than 1 percent intraday on August 19 after the company signed MoU with Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

As per BSE release, HCL Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for expansion of its MIHAN campus in Nagpur, in-line with HCL’s plan for Tier-II cities in the country.

As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing state-of-the-art 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur.

HCL also announced the launch of Tech Bee – HCL’s Early Career Program – a work-integrated career program for students who have completed Class XII. After completion of the program, the students will be deployed at HCL Technologies.

Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies said, “At HCL, we identify the strongest capabilities in our workforce to ensure the best result for our clients. The expansion of the HCL campus in MIHAN is aligned with our strategic vision to expand and create opportunities in the emerging cities.”