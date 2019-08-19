App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies gains on signing MoU with MADC

HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing state-of-the-art 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur

News18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HCL Technologies gained more than 1 percent intraday on August 19 after the company signed MoU with Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

As per BSE release, HCL Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for expansion of its MIHAN campus in Nagpur, in-line with HCL’s plan for Tier-II cities in the country.

As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing state-of-the-art 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur.

Close

HCL also announced the launch of Tech Bee – HCL’s Early Career Program – a work-integrated career program for students who have completed Class XII. After completion of the program, the students will be deployed at HCL Technologies.

related news

Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies said, “At HCL, we identify the strongest capabilities in our workforce to ensure the best result for our clients. The expansion of the HCL campus in MIHAN is aligned with our strategic vision to expand and create opportunities in the emerging cities.”

At 1035 hours, HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,075.00, up Rs 13.35, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.