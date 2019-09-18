App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies gains on contract win from Aperam

The company secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of HCL Technologies gained over 1 percent intraday on September after the company secured a contract with Aperam.

HCL had secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, the tech company said in a press release .

By partnering with HCL, Aperam aims to enhance its employees’ end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally.

HCL will be providing a 24x7 multi-channel multi-lingual IT service desk for Aperam’s end users, using its Al-enabled cognitive virtual assistant, DRYiCE~ Lucy, to provide first linesupport.

Increased automation and the use of predictive analytics would significantly reduce resolution times and help transform Aperam into a true next-generation digital workplace, the company said.

“Our engagement with Aperam demonstrates how HCL can enable IT transformation through its Mode 1-2-3 strategy,” said Sandeep K Saxena, Executive Vice President-UK Ireland, France & Benelux, ITO, HCL Technologies.

At 1352 hours HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,066.55, up Rs 10.25, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

