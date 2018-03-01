HCL Technologies gains 3% on launch of backhaul modem for 5G access

Shares of HCL Technologies added 3 percent intraday Friday on launch of high-throughput backhaul modem for 5G access.

The company announced a launch of fully configurable, high-throughput backhaul modem running on Xilinx all programmable Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices.

The solution targets 5G access and mobile backhaul markets and will enable telecom OEMs to meet the stringent requirements of next-generation networks.

Integrated backhaul and access are among the key technologies needed to enable ambitious 5G demands.

Xilinx is the leading silicon provider for wireless infrastructure for digital radio front end, connectivity, baseband acceleration, fronthaul/backhaul modem and packet processing functions.

At 13:15 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 967.80, up Rs 26.75, or 2.84 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil