HCL Technologies gains 2%; CLSA sees 25% upside in the stock after IT deal with Norway's Statkraft

While maintaining Buy call on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,170 per share, CLSA said the IT company is likely to see a growth recovery in infrastructure management services segment and applications & engineering segments are growing ahead of peers.

Valuation discount to peers suggested concerns on IP licensing strategy, but the company offers absolute upside from growth & rerating, it feels.

HCL Technologies has invested USD 1.2 billion in IP deals over last 18 months. These deals could be valued via SOTP (sum-of-the-part) as resultant synergies can drive stronger long term growth, CLSA said, adding concerns from IP investments are over discounted.

The software services provider on Tuesday signed a five and a half year IT deal with the Norway’s largest energy company Statkraft, which is a leading generator of renewable energy as well.

Statkraft produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.

As part of the deal, HCL will provide end-to-end integrated infrastructure services by implementing a modern, flexible and scalable infrastructure solution, including data centre, service desk, workplace, network and security services, application operations and cross functional services.

The public services business is HCL’s fourth largest by revenue and accounted for a little over 10 percent of the company’s revenue in its third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The energy and utilities business worldwide is pegged as a near USD 40 trillion opportunity.

At 14:21 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 948.60, up Rs 16.55, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.