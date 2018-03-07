App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies gains 2%; CLSA sees 25% upside in the stock after IT deal with Norway's Statkraft

CLSA said HCL Tech is likely to see a growth recovery in infrastructure management services segment and applications & engineering segments are growing ahead of peers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

While maintaining Buy call on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,170 per share, CLSA said the IT company is likely to see a growth recovery in infrastructure management services segment and applications & engineering segments are growing ahead of peers.

Valuation discount to peers suggested concerns on IP licensing strategy, but the company offers absolute upside from growth & rerating, it feels.

HCL Technologies has invested USD 1.2 billion in IP deals over last 18 months. These deals could be valued via SOTP (sum-of-the-part) as resultant synergies can drive stronger long term growth, CLSA said, adding concerns from IP investments are over discounted.

The software services provider on Tuesday signed a five and a half year IT deal with the Norway’s largest energy company Statkraft, which is a leading generator of renewable energy as well.

related news

Statkraft produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.

As part of the deal, HCL will provide end-to-end integrated infrastructure services by implementing a modern, flexible and scalable infrastructure solution, including data centre, service desk, workplace, network and security services, application operations and cross functional services.

The public services business is HCL’s fourth largest by revenue and accounted for a little over 10 percent of the company’s revenue in its third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The energy and utilities business worldwide is pegged as a near USD 40 trillion opportunity.

At 14:21 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 948.60, up Rs 16.55, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Technologies

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC