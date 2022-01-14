HCL Technologies falls nearly 3% ahead of earnings announcement today

live bse live

HCL Technologies' share price fell nearly 3 percent intraday to Rs 1,296.95 ahead of the firm's December quarter earnings announcement today.

Brokerages expect HCL Technologies to report four percent on-quarter growth in consolidated net profit at around Rs 3,400-3,500 crore. They see consolidated revenues growing five percent to around Rs 21,500-22,000 crore.

The company had registered consolidated profit of Rs 3,977 crore on consolidated revenues of Rs 19,302 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

It had recorded consolidated profit of Rs 3,264 crore on consolidated revenues of Rs 20,655 crore in the previous quarter of the current financial year.

At 09:27 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,302.25, down Rs 31, or 2.33 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,377 and a 52-week low of Rs 890 on 24 September and 24 February respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.43 percent below its 52-week high and 46.32 percent above its 52-week low.