 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HCL Technologies edges up ahead of Q3 earnings, analysts expect 10% profit growth

Sandip Das
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

The total contract value in terms of deal wins might be flat in Q3 FY23 around $2 billion, compared to $2.38 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

Analysts are forecasting a 3 percent sequential growth ifor HCL Tech n constant currency (CC) terms, which is likely to be greater than its peers.

HCL Technologies shares edged higher in the morning session on January 12 ahead of its December quarter earnings due later in the day.

At 10:13am, HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,067.90, up Rs 13.10, or 1.24 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,074.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,061.

Analysts are forecasting a 3 percent sequential growth in constant currency (CC) terms, which is likely to be greater than its peers.

According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 26,026 crore, registering 16.6 percent yearon-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At its investor day held on December 8 in New York, the company’s management had flagged off that Q3 FY23 will see higher-than-expected furloughs, with BFSI and hi-tech being the problem areas.