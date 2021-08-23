HCL Tech share price hits new 52-week high, global brokerage firm retains 'buy'

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCL Technologies share price jumped more than 4 percent on August 23 after research firm CLSA retained "buy" call on the stock and raised the target of Rs 1,320 from Rs 11,80 a share.

The company indicates a healthy near-term revenue growth outlook and is confident of narrowing the gap on organic revenue growth against its peers in FY23-24, adding that improved conversion rates have rebuild a healthy cash balance, CNBC-TV18 reported the research firm as saying.

The research firm has raised its FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 1 percent/2 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,156.05, up Rs 38.90, or 3.48 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,167.85. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,167.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,126.10.

The IT firm on August 17 announced five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG. The intent of the deal is "to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery" for Wacker, the Indian IT major said in a regulatory filing.

“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region,” said Dr Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Tech.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.