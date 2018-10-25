App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Infosystems rises 9% as co narrows loss in Q2; revenue up 43%

Its revenue has increased by 43.7 percent at Rs 1,084.3 crore against Rs 754.7 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of HCL Infosystems rose 9. 3 percent intraday Thursday as company reduced its net loss on year on year basis.

The company's consolidated Q2 net loss was at Rs 33 crore from the loss of Rs 455.6 crore, reported in same quarter last fiscal.

The company had reported loss of Rs 411.5 crore from the discontinued operation in Q2FY18.

Its revenue has increased by 43.7 percent at Rs 1,084.3 crore against Rs 754.7 crore. While its EBITDA loss was at Rs 20.8 crore versus loss of Rs 31.3 crore, YoY.

The revenue from discontinued operations in Q2FY19 was Rs 9 crore and profit before tax stood at Rs 0.7 crore.

Rangarajan Raghavan, Managing Director, HCL Infosystems said, “Our distribution business continues to maintain its steady journey in this quarter. The overseas services business in Singapore did well this quarter also. We are moving forward as per our roadmap of focusing on our core businesses of enterprise & consumer distribution.”

At 12:28 hrs HCL Infosystems was quoting at Rs 25.75, up Rs 1.20, or 4.89 percent.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

