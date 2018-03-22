HCC sinks 16% despite clarification on Lavasa bankruptcy report

Hindustan Construction Company share price fell 15.6 percent intraday on Thursday despite clarification from the company on Lavasa bankruptcy report.

India's first private hill city project Lavasa Corporation, a unit of HCC that's developing it, is considering approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) owing to challenges faced in raising money for project completion, the DNA said quoting sources.

"The Lavasa management is planning to declare bankruptcy and is likely to approach the NCLT by the end of this month i.e, March 2018. The funds-starved company is finding it difficult to manage day-to-day operations and has started resorting to selling non-core equipment to raise money and meet immediate expenses. Besides, the pressure is also building from people who had bought apartments/villas many years ago to refund the money as they have not been given a possession of their respective assets," the report said.

Meanwhile, HCC in its clarification note to exchanges said that the news item (HCC subsidiary Lavasa Corp headed for bankruptcy) in a section of media is misleading and without any basis.

The company further said, "Lavasa Corporation has been working jointly with the consortium of lenders for a financial solution for Lavasa. Due to RBI's recent notification on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, the process has been slowed down till further clarity on the finer nuances of the revised framework emerge."

Lavasa is hopeful of a comprehensive solution for its debt recast once the revised framework is deliberated to the satisfaction of all involved.

At 14:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 24.60, down Rs 4.30, or 14.88 percent on the BSE.