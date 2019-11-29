App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC share price rises 9% after winning challenge in SC

The company will now be in a position to execute awards amounting to around Rs 1,584 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price rose 9 percent intraday on November 29 after the company won a challenge in the Supreme Court to set aside Section 87 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

The company will now be in a position to execute awards amounting to about Rs 1,584 crore, which were impacted by Section 87.

The provision provided for an automatic stay on enforcement of the award once the opposite party challenged it in court.

Close

Section 87 was a recent amendment to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, passed by Parliament in the last monsoon session and was notified on August 9, 2019.

related news

The company has 56 arbitration awards outstanding, totalling Rs 6,419 crore.

Of this amount, Rs 2,532 crore has been withdrawn against bank guarantees and the remaining Rs 3,887 crore is yet to be received as the matters are currently at various stages of challenge by government agencies in Court.

At 1424 hours, Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 11.70, up Rs 0.52, or 4.65 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Construction Company

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.