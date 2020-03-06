App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC share price declined nearly 10% on loan repayment default

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price declined 6 percent on March 6 after the company defaulted on payment of loans from banks and financial institutions.

The company has defaulted on payment of the principal amount of Rs 305.06 crore, excluding interest of Rs 122.34 crore, from different banks and financial institutions.

The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks/financial institutions/ other lenders (fund-based) stood at Rs 3,182.74 crore as on February 29, 2020.

Close

At close, Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 7.51, down Rs 0.54, or 6.71 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 16.60 and 52-week low of Rs 6.31 on 27 March 2019 and 23 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.88 percent below its 52-week high and 18.7 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Construction Company

