HCC jumps 7% after its consortium bags water network order from Rajasthan

Hindustan Construction Company

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price gained seven percent intraday on March 17 after the company in a consortium with Om lnfra bagged an order worth Rs 609 crore.

"HCC, in a consortium with Om lnfra, has been awarded the contract by the public health engineering department of Rajasthan for the construction of the Nokha Water Supply Project to provide household tap connection in Bikaner district," the company said in a release.

The HCC share in the joint venture is 50 percent.

The work involves constructing a water distribution network over 1,000 km, including main trunks, cluster distribution and village distribution lines, elevated storage reservoirs, clear water reservoirs, and booster pumping stations.

This network will provide drinking water to 154 villages and two towns (Nokha and Deshnok) in the Bikaner district.

The contract also involves operation and maintenance for 10 years.

At 13:11 hours HCC was quoting at Rs 15.90, up Rs 0.90 or six percent on the BSE.