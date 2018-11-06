App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC gains 2% as board approves right issue

A meeting of the rights issue committee will be held on November 12, 2018, to discuss various matters in relation to the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company approved issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue.

The company board in its meeting held on September 5 approved the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

The board had also authorized a special committee of the board, the rights issue committee which has been, authorized to finalise the terms and conditions of the Issue including the issue price and all other related matters.

A meeting of the rights issue committee will be held on November 12, 2018, to discuss various matters in relation to the issue, including determination of the issue price for issuance of the equity shares to be offered in the issue.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed with effect from close of market hours on November 5, 2018 until further notice.

At 09:45 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 13.75, up Rs 0.17, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.