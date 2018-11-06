HCC gains 2% as board approves right issue

shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company approved issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue.

The company board in its meeting held on September 5 approved the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

The board had also authorized a special committee of the board, the rights issue committee which has been, authorized to finalise the terms and conditions of the Issue including the issue price and all other related matters.

A meeting of the rights issue committee will be held on November 12, 2018, to discuss various matters in relation to the issue, including determination of the issue price for issuance of the equity shares to be offered in the issue.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed with effect from close of market hours on November 5, 2018 until further notice.

At 09:45 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 13.75, up Rs 0.17, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.