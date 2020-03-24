HBL Power hits 52-week low after co shuts all operations

S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1763.28

HBL Power Systems share price touched 52-week low, falling 4.4 percent intraday on March 24 after the company halted operations at all its facilities.

The company has decided to temporarily halt the operation at all its manufacturing facilities with immediate effect till further notice.

"In view of the directions issued by Government authorities to prevent & contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and all stakeholders, HBL Power Systems has decided to temporarily halt the operation at all its manufacturing facilities with immediate effect till further notice, company said in the release.

The duration of the temporary halt will depend upon the further directions from Government authorities.

At 11:33 hrs, HBL Power Systems was quoting at Rs 11.05, down Rs 0.15, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.