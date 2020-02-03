App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hawkins Cooker share price hits 52-week high on robust Q3 show

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58.7 percent at Rs 31.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hawkins Cooker share price touched 52-week high of Rs 4,600, rising more than 8 percent intraday on February 3 after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the December quarter.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit was up 80.5 percent at Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 12.5 crore and revenue was up 10.6 percent at Rs 193.3 crore versus Rs 174.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58.7 percent at Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 19.8 crore and margin was up 490 bps at 16.3 percent versus 11.4 percent, YoY.

Close
At 1436 hours, Hawkins Cooker was quoting at Rs 4,530, up Rs 282.90, or 6.66 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hawkins Cooker

Sections
