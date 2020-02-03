Hawkins Cooker share price hits 52-week high on robust Q3 show

Hawkins Cooker share price touched 52-week high of Rs 4,600, rising more than 8 percent intraday on February 3 after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the December quarter.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit was up 80.5 percent at Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 12.5 crore and revenue was up 10.6 percent at Rs 193.3 crore versus Rs 174.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58.7 percent at Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 19.8 crore and margin was up 490 bps at 16.3 percent versus 11.4 percent, YoY.