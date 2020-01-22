Havells India share price dips 4% after Credit Suisse cuts target post Q3 result

The cut in government expenditure will put further pressure on the cables and lights business, says Credit Suisse.
Havells India share price touched its 52-week low of Rs 588.50, falling 4 percent in the early trade on January 22 after Credit Suisse maintained neutral rating and cut target post Q3FY20 numbers.
Research house Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral rating and cut target to Rs 615 from Rs 700 per share.
The results were significantly below estimates and revenue weakness was broad-based.
Credit Suisse cut its FY20-22 earnings estimates by 8-12 percent and expect the near-term weakness to continue.
The cut in government expenditure will put further pressure on the cables and lights business, it added.
The company's Q3FY20 consolidated net profit was up 2.8 percent at Rs 201.2 crore versus Rs 195.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
The company's Q3FY20 consolidated net profit was up 2.8 percent at Rs 201.2 crore versus Rs 195.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue was down 9.9 percent at Rs 2,273.3 crore against Rs 2,523.8 crore. EBITDA was down 9.7 percent at Rs 269.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was at 11.9 percent, YoY.At 09:23 hrs, Havells India was quoting at Rs 598.75, down Rs 18.15, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.