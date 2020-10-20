Hatsun Agro share price sheds 2%; board approves bonus issue, proposal to raise funds via QIP

Hatsun Agro Products share price was trading lower by 2 percent on October 20, a day after the board recommended issuance of bonus shares and proposed raising funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The dairy firm reported a net profit of Rs 65.79 crore for the quarter ended September against Rs 25.24 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s revenue rose 3.79 percent YoY to Rs 1,327 crore from Rs 1,278.55 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 832.50, down Rs 17.75, or 2.09 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 855.70 and an intraday low of Rs 827.45.

"The board recommended for the issuance of bonus shares of the company in the ratio of 1:3 - 1 new bonus equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up to be issued for every three existing equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up held by the shareholders on the record date, which is December 3, 2020, subject to the approval of the shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company also approved a proposal to capitalise Rs 16,16,72,492 of the existing reserves and surplus of the company to issue the aforesaid bonus shares and thereby increasing the paid-up equity share capital from Rs 16,16,78,826 to Rs 21,55,63,323.

Hatsun Agro appointed N Ramanathan, Practicing Company Secretary Partner of M/s SDhanapal& Associates, a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries, as the scrutiniser for the postal ballot process.

It also approved a proposal to raise funds through private placement of equity shares by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).