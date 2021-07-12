MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hatsun Agro Products shares hit 52-week high on commencing operations at Uthiyur plant

The said plant is having a milk handling capacity of 3.5 LLPD.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hatsun Agro Products share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 980, rising over 4 percent in early trade on July 12 after the company commenced commercial production of milk at its Uthiyur plant.

The Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) granted its consent to operate the company’s plant situated at Uthiyur Village, Kangeyam Taluk, Tirupur District, Tamilnadu, company said in it release.

The said plant is having a milk handling capacity of 3.5 LLPD, which commended the commercial production of milk from July 12, 2021

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 09:47 hrs, Hatsun Agro Products was quoting at Rs 966, up Rs 27.80, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.

Close
hatsun
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hatsun Agro Products
first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:04 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.