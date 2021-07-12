Hatsun Agro Products shares hit 52-week high on commencing operations at Uthiyur plant

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hatsun Agro Products share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 980, rising over 4 percent in early trade on July 12 after the company commenced commercial production of milk at its Uthiyur plant.

The Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) granted its consent to operate the company’s plant situated at Uthiyur Village, Kangeyam Taluk, Tirupur District, Tamilnadu, company said in it release.

The said plant is having a milk handling capacity of 3.5 LLPD, which commended the commercial production of milk from July 12, 2021

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 09:47 hrs, Hatsun Agro Products was quoting at Rs 966, up Rs 27.80, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.