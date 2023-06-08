Hatsun Agro board to consider sale of windmill division in July 5 meeting

The trading window will be closed from Thursday, June 8, 2023, until the expiry of 48 hours from the date of the board meeting intimating the outcome on the above said matter.

Hatsun Agro Products share price will remain in focus on June 8 as the company is going to consider the sale of its windmill division. A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 5, 2023 to consider and approve the proposal for the sale by way of transfer of all the related assets and liabilities on a “Slump Sale” basis to the prospective buyer, at a price mutually agreeable to the company and the buyer.

The board will also decide the modalities of agreement to be entered in to by the company with the prospective buyer and treatment of sale transaction during the July 5 meeting.

The trading window will be closed from Thursday, June 8, 2023, until the expiry of 48 hours from the date of meeting of the board intimating the outcome on the above said matter.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 885, up Rs 7.45, or 0.85 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,118.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 786.00 on 09 September, 2022 and 29 March, 2023, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.85 percent below its 52-week high and 12.6 percent above its 52-week low.