Happiest Minds Technologies raises Rs 500 crore via QIP; share price falls 3%

Happiest Minds Technologies share price were down 3 percent at Rs 964.55 at 9.25 am on July 18.

The company said it has completed its capital raise of Rs 500 crore / USD 61 million through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The shares have been allotted to the investors at Rs 924 a price.

The capital raise garnered a strong response from institutional investors.

The proceeds of the issue will predominantly be utilised for funding working capital requirements, investments in subsidiaries, funding inorganic growth and other general corporate purposes, company said.