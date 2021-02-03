MARKET NEWS

HAL share price gains as Centre set to ink Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA

The total cost of Rs 48,000 crore includes design and development cost of Rs 2,500 crore to be given to Aeronautical Development Agency and around Rs 2,250 crore set aside for variations in foreign currency exchange rate.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
LCA “Tejas” | The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC)

LCA "Tejas" | The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC)

 
 
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) share price was up over 2 percent intraday on February 3 as the government is set to formally sign the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major for the Indian Air Force, officials said, according to a PTI report.

The mega contract will be signed at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top brass of the IAF and senior officials of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), they said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-1A variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

"The delivery of the Tejas aircraft to the IAF will begin from March 2024 and around 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till completion of the total supply of 83 jets," said Hindustan Aeronautics CMD R Madhavan.

The total cost of Rs 48,000 crore includes design and development cost of Rs 2,500 crore to be given to Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and around Rs 2,250 crore set aside for variations in foreign currency exchange rate.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 959.55, up Rs 26.20, or 2.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 977.00 and an intraday low of Rs 951.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:30 am

