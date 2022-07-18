Haitong Securities begins coverage on Ami Organics with 'outperform' tag, sees 19% upside

Ami Organics, a chemical company that went listed last year, has received another bullish initiation of coverage. Haitong Securities India ascribed ‘outperform’ rating on the stock with target price at Rs 1,330, which means a potential upside of about 19 percent.

Ami Organics is a leading pharma intermediate (PI) company with sales from the segment at 77 percent of total sales. The company has amassed over 450 products and has attained 50-90 percent market share in molecules like Trazodone, Dolutagravir and Apixaban.

“We expect pharma intermediary (PI) sales to remain robust with products near patent expiry and import substitutes providing the required thrust. Thus, we expect Ami Organics’ PI sales to grow 23 per cent CAGR over FY22-25,” said Tarun Shetty of Haitong Securities.

The company has also recently ventured into the speciality chemical segment by the way of acquisition, and it now contributed nearly a fifth of sales. The company now has several products with applications in segments like dye, agro-chem and petro-chem.

Shetty expects the company to implement its core strategies – early molecule identification, focus on backward integration and strong customer relationships – which would aid in improving the traction for its base products. He projects the specialty chemical sales to grow 21 per cent CAGR over FY22-25.

The stock traded at Rs 1050.50 in the opening tick on BSE on July 18, up more than 2 percent.

Thanks to its stellar growth outlook, the stock jumped sharply following its debut more than doubling from the IPO price. However, recently it has seen some selling given the general bearishness in the market and some poor numbers it reported in the last earnings.

In FY22, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins stood at 20.2 per cent, down 331 basis points YoY. The decline was due to its acquisition of the speciality chemical company and raw material inflation. Things may soon turn towards better as raw material prices are going down, and operational efficiencies are improving, said analysts.

“Going forward, we believe that higher capacity utilization and overall process improvement will help speciality chem margins further expand to 18-19 percent from 11 per cent currently in the next 2-3 years. Overall, the company's pass through mechanism for the heightened raw material cost, launches via flow tech and increase in overall utilization will help expand EBITDA margins 300 basis points over FY22-25,” Shetty said.

Ami Organics currently trades at 30 times and 25 times Haitong’s FY24 and FY25 projected EPS, which is at 10 percent discount to specialty chemical peers and 13 percent premium to pharma peers. The broker believes that its better growth profile justifies its premium over pharma peers.

"We value Ami Organics’ base business at 30 times PE, higher than pharma peers due to its established presence in pharma intermediates space, better prospects in specialty chemical and superior earnings growth,” said Shetty.

The key risk to this projection is further increase in raw material cost, additional competition in core products and delay in new product launches.

Besides Haitong, Hem Securities also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with target price at Rs 1,100.