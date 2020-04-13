App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gulf Oil Lubricants share price jumps 12% after board declares dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the financial year 2019-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants jumped over 12 percent in the morning trade on April 13 after the board fixed April 23 as the Record Date for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share on 5,01,05,710 equity shares of Rs 2 each, the Hinduja group firm told the exchanges.

The stock, which has surged more than 22 percent in the last five days, was quoting at Rs 636.05, up Rs 69.75, or 12.32 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 659.95 and an intraday low of Rs 615.00. It was trading with volumes of 212 shares, compared to its five-day average of 308 shares, a decrease of 31.08 percent.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gulf Oil Lubricants

