PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat State Petronet shares rise 5% despite weak Q2 show

Company reported 28.4 percent YoY fall in its Q2 profit at Rs 498.6 crore compared to Rs 696.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gujarat State Petronet share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on November 12 despite the company's profit declining in the quarter ended September 2020.

The company reported a 28.4 percent YoY fall in its Q2 profit at Rs 498.6 crore compared to Rs 696.2 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 2,980.4 crore versus Rs 3,043.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 37.8 percent at Rs 1,117.9 crore and the margin was at 37.5 percent.

Close

With both volume and tariff outlook looking strong, Dolat Capital expect robust revenue growth along with profitability to reach normalized levels from H2 FY21.

related news

Investments in Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas will reap benefits, while investments in a consortium for transnational pipelines is a concern in the medium-term.

Considering these factors, recommend buy with a target price of Rs 231, it added.

GSPL

At 10:16 hrs Gujarat State Petronet was quoting at Rs 191.00, up Rs 4.90, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 263.45 and 52-week low Rs 146.00 on 27 January 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.5 percent below its 52-week high and 30.82 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gujarat State Petronet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.