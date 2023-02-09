Gujarat Pipavav Port stock price rises after 89% jumps in Q3 profit; Nomura expects 51% upside

Gujarat Pipavav Port's share price added over 2 percent in the morning session on February 9, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

The company's net profit jumped 89 percent to Rs 84.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the same quarter in December 2021.

The company registered a 48 percent rise in sales to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the same period in December 2021.

At 09:34 hours, Gujarat Pipavav Port was quoting at Rs 94.75, up Rs 2.20, or 2.38 percent on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 98.55 and an intraday low of Rs 94.65. The scrip was trading with volumes of 158,948 shares, compared to its five-day average of 106,206 shares, an increase of 49.66 percent. Japanese research firm Nomura has a 'buy' rating on the stock with target at Rs 142 per share, an upside of over 51 percent from current market price. The brokerage firm believes that the company's strong Q3 results were led by higher-than-estimated realisations.

"Strength in liquid volume is likely to sustain with commissioning of VLGC Compliant Terminal. We expect continued momentum in liquid volume with respect to commissioning of VLGC Compliant Terminal," it added. With agency inputs Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Sandip Das