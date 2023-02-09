 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Pipavav Port stock price rises after 89% jumps in Q3 profit; Nomura expects 51% upside

Sandip Das
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Sales of the company rose 48 percent to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the same period in December 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav Port's share price added over 2 percent in the morning session on February 9, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

The company's net profit jumped 89 percent to Rs 84.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the same quarter in December 2021.

The company registered a 48 percent rise in sales to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the same period in December 2021.

