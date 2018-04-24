Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals jumps 11% after strong March quarter earnings

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals share price jumped nearly 11 percent intraday Tuesday after strong March quarter earnings.

Profit after tax increased sharply 38 percent to Rs 329 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, up from Rs 238 crore in year-ago quarter.

"The company recorded highest-ever profit in fourth quarter. We clocked capacity utilisation of 93 percent in FY18 and expect 110 percent of capacity utilisation in FY19," Rajiv Kumar Gupta

MD, GNFC told CNBC-TV18.

He said Toluene Di-Isocynate (TDI) demand has been steady and the company has 5,000 tonne of export backlog of TDI. TDI prices are hovering around USD 4000-4200 per tonne.

Revenue from operations grew by 46.5 percent to Rs 1,764 crore compared to Rs 1,203.5 crore in same quarter last year.

Operating profit in Q4 jumped 160 percent to Rs 470 crore but margin contracted by 96 basis points to 26.6 percent.

The company is targetting to bring working capital requirement to zero in short term and to increase production capacity in other fertilisers as well. It has started exporting formic acid & ethyl acetate, he said.

Fertiliser business revenue shot up 50 percent year-on-year to Rs 481 crore and chemicals business grew by 36 percent to Rs 1,226 crore in Q4.

At 12:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 463.00, up Rs 33.05, or 7.69 percent on the BSE.