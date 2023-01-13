 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gujarat Gas slides after Jefferies downgrades stock, cuts target price

Sandip Das
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

According to Jefferies, with 50 percent of Morbi investing in propane/LPG capacity and outlook on spot LNG prices firm, it sees a structural drag on Gujarat Gas's pricing power, margin outlook and volume growth in the medium term

Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas was down more than 3 percent in the morning trade on January 13 after Jefferies downgraded the stock to "underperform" from buy and cut the target price from Rs 570 to Rs 400 a share, a downside of over 12 percent from the current market price.

With around 50 percent of the Morbi plant investing in propane/LPG capacity and outlook on spot LNG prices firm, the global research and broking firm sees a structural drag on Gujarat Gas's pricing power, margin outlook and volume growth in the medium term.

"We have cut volume estimates 17 percent/15 percent for FY24-25E and have cut FY24/25E EBITDA 15 percent due to lower volumes and compression in margins. We expect the stock to deliver 5 percent EPS CAGR over FY22-25E, valuation at 22x forward PE doesn't adequately factor in the earnings slowdown in our view," the brokerage firm said.

Gujarat Gas has lowered the price in Morbi by Rs 11.5 a standard cubic meter (scm) since October to Rs 46.5 an scm. Indian Oil Corporation has reduced propane price to Rs 46.1 in Morbi in response, while IOCL's price works out to be around Rs 3 cheaper than Gujarat Gas's current price.

At 10.16 am, Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 450.90, down Rs 15.90, or 3.41 percent, on BSE.

Catch all the market action on our live blog